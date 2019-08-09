Rutland, police, approve 3-year contract

A three-year contract has been reached between the city of Rutland, Vermont, and police department members that reflect raises, but also increases in health insurance contributions.

The Rutland Herald reports Mayor David Allaire said Thursday the new contract was ratified by the police officer's union and approved by the Board of Aldermen.

The contract is retroactive to 2018 and runs through 2021.

Department staff members will get raises of 50 cents to 75 cents an hour.

Regarding health insurance, employees will go from paying 15% for their Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage to 20% by 2021.

City contributions to the pension will go from 11.92% to 13.05% by 2020. Employees will increase their contribution from the current rate of 7.08% to 10% by 2020.