Former Alabama judge guilty of ethics violations

A former Alabama judge who had a relationship with a female attorney has been found guilty of two ethics violations.

News outlets report a settlement between Chris Kaminski and the Judicial Inquiry Commission was formalized Tuesday in Montgomery. Kaminski resigned as Coffee County district judge July 16.

The commission says Kaminski improperly presided in cases involving the lawyer. It also says he improperly obtained courthouse surveillance video for personal purposes.

Kaminski has agreed to never again seek a judgeship in the state.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After his resignation, the former judge told WDHN-TV that he'd never been unfair in his court.

Alabama State Bar General Counsel Roman Shaul told the Dothan Eagle that the organization also could investigate Kaminski's behavior. If so, Kaminski could be reprimanded or disbarred.