Government watchdog eying testimony against Kansas official

Court filings show a Kansas government watchdog is examining the testimony of four purported campaign workers who testified against Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell at his federal trial.

Jurors acquitted O'Donnell in March on 21 counts of wire fraud. The judge later dismissed five remaining counts at the request of the government.

That had appeared to end O'Donnell's legal woes.

But docket notices filed this week in the federal case indicate the general counsel of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission has purchased transcripts of trial testimony of four of his friends.

The commission's general counsel said Thursday that he can't confirm or deny any investigation.

O'Donnell says he is not worried about it because he didn't commit a crime and was acquitted. He says they've moved on.