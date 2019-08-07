Denver officials recommend electric scooter sidewalk ban

Denver officials are proposing changing a city ordinance to prohibit electric scooters on sidewalks.

KUSA-TV reported Tuesday that Denver Public Works recommended the change that the city council will consider later this month.

City officials say if the change is approved, electric scooter riders would have to follow the same rules as bikers by operating in the street or in bike lanes.

The current ordinance allows electric scooters to operate on sidewalks at a speed of 6 mph (10 kph) or less if streets and bike lanes are not an option.

Denver Parks and Recreation officials say electric scooters will be monitored through October before determining if changes to park regulations will be made.

Authorities say the change would allow police to start issuing citations.