Cases of man killed by police, 2nd man found dead related
Police in western Iowa say a man has been found dead in a Council Bluffs home, and that the discovery is related to a case of an armed man who was shot dead by police hours earlier.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says in a news release that the body of the 51-year-old man was found around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the man's death is related to another case that began around 2:15 a.m. when police began chasing a pickup truck that refused to pull over. Police say shots were fired at officers from inside the truck, though no officers were hurt. A short time later, the truck crashed and rolled onto its side. Police say officers surrounded the pickup and could see a man pointing one handgun at officers and another gun at a woman inside the truck. Police say he refused to put down his weapons and was shot in the head by an officer.
The names of those involved haven't been released.
