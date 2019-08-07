A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s Oct. ballot

The signup period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who have qualified are:

GOVERNOR:

Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville; Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D-Hammond; John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland; Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans; and Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; and Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

TREASURER

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey; and John Schroder (incumbent), R-Covington

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans; Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs; and Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:

Will Crain, R-Madisonville; Richard Ducote, R-Covington; Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie; and Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT

James "Jim" Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT

Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans; and Ashonta Wyatt, D-Harvey.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux; and Janice Perea, R-Houma.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge; and Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton; and Timala "Timmie" Melancon, independent-Gueydan.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.