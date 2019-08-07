Most Louisiana statewide elected officials draw opponents

Insurance commissioner Jim Donelan signs paperwork the Louisiana Secretary of State's office as he signs up to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana's statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor's race at the top of the ballot. AP Photo

Louisiana's state treasurer has signed up for the fall ballot, becoming the last of seven statewide elected officials to register for re-election.

Republican John Schroder, who won his position in a 2017 special election, qualified Wednesday for the Oct. 12 election, on the second day of the three-day signup period.

He'll face a rematch in the race. Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards registered Tuesday to run against Schroder.

Also drawing a repeat opponent is Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat who lost to Ardoin in a special election for secretary of state last year, has qualified to run again for the position.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Only two statewide elected officials have yet to attract challengers: Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Candidate registration continues through Thursday.