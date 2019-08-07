Klobuchar aims for rural voters with farm, health policies

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Public Service Forum in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Steve Marcus

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is continuing her outreach to rural voters with the Wednesday release of a plan for revitalizing less-populated areas of the nation.

The plan is largely an outline of principles and goals, and it includes a broad focus on agriculture reform and investments in rural health care, childcare and small rural businesses. It encompasses some of Klobuchar's policies or bills she's worked on as senator — including her proposal to expand student loan forgiveness to farmers and other in-demand occupations, and her plan to invest in rural broadband.

Klobuchar will pitch her policy to Iowans on Wednesday, when she kicks off four days of campaigning with a visit to a family farm.