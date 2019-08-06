Vermont to oppose proposed food stamp rule changes

The Vermont Department for Children and Families is opposing proposed changes to the federal food stamp program that it says could cost 5,204 state households to lose their benefits.

The department says the proposed changes to what is known formally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would affect about 13% of the current Vermont caseload and equals a loss of approximately $7.5 million in annual benefits for Vermonters.

The changes to the program, known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT, would also affect the eligibility for free and reduced priced school meals, possibly affecting 4,619 children.

Nationally about 3.1 million people would lose their food stamp benefits under the Trump administration's proposal to tighten eligibility requirements. The administration has also proposed tightening work requirements for those who receive federal food assistance.