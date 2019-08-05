Group protests at Denver-area immigration detention center

Activists protested at an immigration detention center in suburban Denver where a group of people last month replaced the American flag out front with a Mexican flag.

Organizers of Monday evening's protest outside the privately-run GEO Group center asked on Facebook that participants bring signs and noisemakers and reminded them to conduct themselves in a "peaceful manner."

A July 12 protest against the Trump administration's immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the center, which contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police say hundreds of them crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto the center's property, and some pulled down the American flag and two others.

A 37-year-old suburban Denver woman was cited with a single municipal code violation of criminal tampering.