Beshear cites his faith in debut ad of fall campaign

Kentucky democratic candidate for governor Attorney General Andy Beshear addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. AP Photo

In his debut ad of Kentucky's general-election campaign for governor, Democrat Andy Beshear stresses his faith and vows to treat people with "dignity and respect."

Beshear's campaign says the TV ad will air starting Tuesday.

Beshear's ad notes that his grandfather and great-grandfather were Baptist preachers.

His opponent, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, recently mentioned the Beshear family's pastoral roots while slamming Beshear for his "sanctimonious way."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bevin's comments came as he slammed Beshear on the abortion issue.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, says in the ad that his faith guides his work for "the lost, the lonely and the left behind" — a line he uses in campaign speeches.

Beshear's promise to treat everyone with "dignity and respect" is a jab at Bevin, who has feuded with some education groups.