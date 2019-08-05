Thief crashes stolen car into store, steals lottery tickets

Southern California authorities are looking for a thief who used a stolen car to smash through the doors of a liquor store and make off with trays of lottery tickets.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the crimes occurred early Saturday in Mission Viejo.

Video shows the silver Mercedes crash through the store's doors and security gates, then back out and park.

A figure clad in dark clothing crawled through the mangled entryway, disappeared from view and then emerged with trays and fled.

The Sheriff's Department says the total loss and damage are unknown.