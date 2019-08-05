Slightly lower Obamacare premiums proposed in New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents who get health insurance through Obamacare could see a modest decrease in monthly premiums next year under the latest proposed rates.

The New Hampshire Insurance Department says the proposed average premium for a benchmark individual plan in 2020 would be $440, or 2.5 percent lower than this year's average. This year's median premium for such a plan was 15 percent lower than 2018, but that cost had jumped more than 75 percent the previous year.

Commissioner John Elias says rates are still high, particularly for those who do not qualify for assistance.

Three companies plan to offer insurance through the exchange in New Hampshire: Ambetter, Anthem, and Harvard Pilgrim.