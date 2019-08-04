Trump grants disaster declaration after West Virginia floods

President Donald Trump has granted a disaster declaration request for flooding in portions of West Virginia in late June.

Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release five counties can receive federal assistance for public recovery efforts.

The storms on June 29 and 30 caused widespread flooding to homes, businesses and infrastructure. The declaration for public assistance is for Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties.

The funding for state and local government entities and eligible nonprofit groups offers reimbursement for emergency work and to repair or replace disaster-damaged facilities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The declaration also provides cost-sharing assistance to support efforts that prevent or reduce long-term flood risks.