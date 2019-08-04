Baker vetoes union fees bill, citing privacy concerns

Gov. Charlie Baker has vetoed a bill that would allow unions representing public workers to charge non-members costs associated with representing them through the grievance process.

In a letter sent to state legislators on Friday, Baker said while he supports the overall premise of the bill, he objects to language that would provide union officials access to information such as cellphone numbers of non-union members. The Republican said he refuses to sign legislation that would compel agencies to turn over to unions information about "private citizens, who happen to be government employees," without their permission.

Baker asked lawmakers to remove the language after the bill was initially reached his desk last month. The Democratic-controlled Legislature later returned it without changes.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return from an August recess next month.