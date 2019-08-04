Police officer involved in teen’s death loses certification

A Maryland police officer involved in the death of a 19-year-old black man last year after being handcuffed has lost his police certification.

The Easton Star-Democrat reported Maryland's Police Training and Standards Commission decertified Thomas Webster IV July 26.

Greensboro Police Chief Eric Lee announced at a town meeting Thursday that Webster is no longer on the force.

Webster's certification came into question when state officials said he failed to disclose nearly 30 use-of-force reports from his police career in Dover, Delaware.

In September, Webster confronted 19-year-old Anton Black after receiving a 911 call about a possible abduction. Webster chased Black, then arrested and handcuffed him with the help of two off-duty officers.

Black became unresponsive and died. His family says Black had mental-health issues and officers used excessive force.