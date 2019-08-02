3 run for GOP nomination for Mississippi attorney general

Republican Rep. Mark Baker from Brandon, campaigns for his party's nomination for Attorney General at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. AP Photo

Mississippi voters are choosing a new attorney general for the first time in 16 years.

Three lawyers are competing for the Republican nomination.

Mark Baker of Brandon is a fourth-term state representative. Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland is in her second term as state treasurer. Andy Taggart of Madison is a former Madison County supervisor and was chief of staff for Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice in the 1990s.

If nobody wins a majority in Tuesday's primary, a runoff will be Aug. 27.

The nominee will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins of Clinton in November. She is a lawyer, military veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi. Collins is unopposed for her party's nomination.

The current attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is running for governor.