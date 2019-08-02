Autopsy: Man who exchanged shots with police killed self

An autopsy shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with police in New Hampshire and was later found dead had killed himself.

Authorities said 43-year-old Jeffrey Clough-Garvin fired at a Weare police officer inside a house Thursday. The officer was wounded in the arm. Another officer also fired a gun.

The autopsy released Friday shows that Clough-Garvin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, but that he also suffered additional gunshot wounds in the confrontation.

The attorney general's office said the investigation into Clough-Garvin's encounter with police is ongoing.