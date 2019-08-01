National Politics

Navy tosses war crimes case against SEAL’s platoon leader

By BRIAN MELLEY and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

The Navy has dismissed charges against an officer for allegedly not reporting war crimes by a Navy SEAL who was later acquitted of murder.

A Navy official with knowledge of the decision not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the charges against Lt. Jacob Portier were dropped Thursday.

The action comes a month after a military jury cleared Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of murder in a trial that got President Donald Trump's attention.

Portier, Gallagher's platoon leader, faced charges of dereliction of duty, destruction of evidence and holding Gallagher's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse of a teen Islamic State militant the decorated SEAL had been accused of stabbing to death after treating the boy's wounds.

Gallagher was convicted of a single charge of posing for photos with the 17-year-old militant's corpse.

