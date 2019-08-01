New York law gives trafficking victims way to hide address

New York's governor on Thursday approved a law allowing human trafficking victims to hide their address from offenders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure and issued a statement saying it will protect survivors from "further abuse" by shielding their addresses from public view.

"Victims of heinous crimes like sexual assault and human trafficking should not have to live in constant fear that their assailant could find and potentially hurt them again," he said in a statement.

The law takes effect in 90 days and also applies to victims of stalking and sexual offenses. Those victims can use a substitute address from New York's Department of State instead of their work or home address.

Domestic violence victims were previously the only survivors eligible for the department's confidential address program, according to Cuomo's office.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz noted the program has been "vitally important" to domestic violence survivors and the expansion will aid in protecting "society's most vulnerable members."

State Sen. Julia Salazar of Brooklyn says the law will stop future physical violence and emotional harm while providing victims "the peace of mind they need and deserve."