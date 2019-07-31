Democrats, Republicans for Public Service Commission

Four candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for Public Service Commission in Mississippi's central district, while two candidates are running in the Republican primary. Two candidates apiece are running for the Republican and Democratic nominations in the southern district. An Aug. 27 runoff will be held, if necessary, in the central district Democratic race. The winners of the other Aug. 6 primaries will advance to the Nov. 5 general election:

CENTRAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRATS

— Dorothy "Dot" Benford, 76, of Jackson

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988, 1990, 1992, 2006 and 2008, Hinds County tax assessor in 2003, Jackson mayor in 2009, transportation commissioner in 2011, Jackson City Council in 2017.

Professional Experience: Not available.

— Ryan Brown, 34, of Brandon

Political Experience: First run for office.

Professional Experience: Deputy public service commissioner since 2016. Previously worked for Department of Mental Health.

— Bruce Burton, 58, of Jackson

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for central district PSC seat in 2011 and 2015, and in nonpartisan races for Hinds County Court judge in 2014 and Hinds Circuit Court judge in 2010.

Professional Experience: Lawyer

— De'Keither A. Stamps, 42, of Jackson

Political Experience: Two terms on Jackson City Council

Professional Experience: Retired Marine, worked for U.S. House of Representatives, businessman

REPUBLICANS

— Brent Bailey, 48, of Canton

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Public Service Commission in 2015.

Professional Experience: State leader for 25 x '25, a group advocating for energy efficiency and alternatives. Previously worked for Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

— Nic Lott, 40, of Jackson

Political Experience: unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2007.

Professional Experience: former spokesman for Mississippi Department of Corrections, former project manager with Mississippi Department of Public Safety, compliance director at Mississippi Development Authority

SOUTHERN DISTRICT

DEMOCRATS

— Connie Moran, 63, of Ocean Springs

Political Experience: Three terms as mayor of Ocean Springs from 2005 to 2017. Unsuccessfully ran for state treasurer in 2011 and Jackson County supervisor in 2003.

Professional Experience: Consultant, former leader of Jackson County economic development group, managed Mississippi Development Authority's European business recruitment office in Frankfurt, Germany.

— Sugar Stallings of Biloxi

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Biloxi mayor in 2017

Professional Experience: Member of the Biloxi Architectural and Historic Review Commission

REPUBLICANS

— Dane Maxwell, 55, of Pascagoula

Political Experience: Mayor of Pascagoula since 2017. Donald Trump campaign state director

Professional Experience: Marine Corps veteran, former Public Service Commission law enforcement officer, former Harrison County sheriff's deputy, businessman

— Kelvin Schulz, 67, of Kiln

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Hancock County supervisor

Professional Experience: real estate agent and contractor