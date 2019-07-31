Governor: Ohio having difficulty finding execution drugs

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is having difficulty finding a new set of execution drugs following concerns raised by a judge over the constitutionality of Ohio's current lethal injection system.

DeWine said Wednesday that a significant obstacle is the possibility of drugmakers cutting the state off from supplies of drugs used for medicinal purposes if they learn a drug is to be used for an execution.

Multiple drug manufacturers and distributors in recent years have prohibited use of their products for executions, severely limiting supplies around the country.

DeWine said thousands of Ohioans could be affected if state agencies that buy drugs, including the departments of Health, Developmental Disabilities and others, lost their supplies.