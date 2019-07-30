Where was Trump during the second Democratic debate? Not on Twitter

President Trump pumps his fists as he speaks for a “Make America Great Again” rally at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17. Getty Images

As the second Democratic presidential debates started at 8 p.m. Tuesday, President Donald Trump only sent two tweets.

Earlier that day, he pointed out, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that the Democratic National Committee filed against the Trump campaign, the Russian government, WikiLeaks and other officials over involvement in the 2016 hacking of Democratic Party email accounts.

Unlike the first debate, however, Trump did not comment on the candidates’ answers or the host network, CNN. He stayed mostly quiet.

But his surrogates, including campaign staff and his son, Donald Trump Jr., were sending out fact checks and criticisms in real time via Twitter and email.

After Sen. Bernie Sanders said undocumented people who talk thousands of miles “are not criminals,” Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said Sanders was “out of touch.”

“So drug mules walk miles to come across the border,” he said. “Guess he doesn’t understand the heroin and fentanyl problem devastating America.”

As candidates talked about improving gun safety, distancing themselves from the National Rifle Association and banning assault weapons, Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: “Dems are ALL TALK” and pointed out the ban on bump stocks and the federal SAFE Act passed under Trump’s administration.

Over email the campaign sent out statistics from the Bureau of Labor about decreasing drug prices under Trump and clips from an article published Monday by the Associated Press, which fact-checked statements made from candidates during the first presidential debate, campaign stops and opinion articles published ahead of the second debate.