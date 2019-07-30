Prosecutor declines charges against deputy in shooting

A prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against a deputy who shot and killed an unarmed Washington state man following a high-speed chase.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell has determined the deadly October shooting of 24-year-old Nickolas Michael Peters was justified.

Cornell wrote in a memorandum last week that a jury would side with Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputy Arthur Wallin.

He wrote that Peters engage in reckless behavior and failed to respond to commands to show his hands.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities say Wallin fired twice through the windshield at Peters after his car crashed.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says Wallin remains on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Peters' parents have filed a federal lawsuit against Wallin and the sheriff's office.