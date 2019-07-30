Donor to pay overtime costs linked to Pence’s Colorado visit

An anonymous donor has pledged to pay overtime costs of Colorado public safety personnel connected to Vice President Mike Pence's visit to a ski town earlier this month.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo tells The Aspen Times that the county Republican Party had found a person who agreed to pay the overtime costs of law enforcement, public works and fire personnel who played a part in Pence's security.

DiSalvo says he submitted an $18,500 invoice to Pitkin County Republicans Chair Anna Zane.

Zane did not return the newspaper's call Monday seeking comment about the reimbursement.

Pence visited Aspen on July 22 to attend a private fundraiser that benefited President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.