Over 235,000 voters could be purged from state voter rolls

County boards of elections have mailed last-chance notices to more than 235,000 Ohioans who could be purged from state voter rolls.

Ohioans can respond to those notices or go to voteohio.gov to update their voter information.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed the county boards in June to submit a list of inactive voters to his office and send notices to those voters that their registration could be canceled Sept. 6.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Republican LaRose says he will provide the list of affected voters to community groups and individuals who want to reach those voters and encourage them to re-register.

Ohio law requires elections officials to remove voters from the rolls if they haven't voted during a six-year span nor responded to the mailed last-chance notice.