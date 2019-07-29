Rispone locks in $5M in TV ads for Louisiana governor’s race

Louisiana candidate for governor Eddie Rispone (rih-SPOH'-nee) has committed to spending at least $5 million on television ads in the race.

The Republican businessman's campaign said Monday that it has locked in another $4 million in TV ad time, on top of more than $1 million already spent to air its ongoing 30-second spots.

Rispone spokesman Anthony Ramirez says the campaign has made its preliminary ad buys and expects to buy more time to stay on television until the Oct. 12 election.

The wealthy businessman has poured $10 million of his own money into his campaign to defeat Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Rispone appears to be blanketing the airwaves to try to freeze out fellow GOP contender Ralph Abraham, a congressman with less money to spend on his campaign.