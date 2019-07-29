National Politics
Republicans deny report GOP looking to circumvent Evers
The Wisconsin Legislature's top Republicans are denying reports that their party is looking to circumvent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers when redrawing political boundary lines in 2021.
The Wisconsin Examiner in a story Monday quoted both liberal and conservative attorneys who said they had heard that Republicans were considering using a joint resolution in 2021 to accomplish redistricting.
That approach wouldn't require Evers' signature, meaning he couldn't veto GOP-drawn maps.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Monday the approach "has never been discussed by Republican leadership, within the GOP caucus, or with outside counsel."
He calls it "rumor-mongering" by Democrats to fire up their base ahead of the 2020 elections.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman Kit Beyer says "a redistricting resolution is not being discussed."
Comments