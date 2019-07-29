Walker County cites finances in ending work-release program

An Alabama county is shutting down its work-release programs for prisoners because of money problems.

The Daily Mountain Eagle of Jasper reports that a local community corrections board voted last week to end the program in Walker County.

Work release allows inmates to live in a corrections facility while working in jobs outside of prison to make money. Prisoners help fund the center with their earnings.

But District Judge Greg Williams says the system wasn't working in Walker County since fewer than 10 people were in the program. He says it didn't make sense to keep the center open since the court system was using it less often.

Williams says the county will continue other community corrections programs.