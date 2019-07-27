Officials ID officers, victim in Colorado Springs shooting

Officials have released the names of the victim and the officers involved in a police shooting in Colorado Springs.

Police said Friday that Sgt. Mark Keller along with officers Lucas Aragon and Cole Jones were involved in Tuesday evening's shooting.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports the officers are on administrative leave while the El Paso County sheriff's office investigates the death of 38-year-old Joshua Vigil.

Lt. Jim Sokolik says officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and Vigil drove away when officers confronted him. He wrecked the car and officers found him near an apartment building. Sokolik says at least one officer fired a shot at Vigil.

Vigil is the fourth person killed Colorado Springs police this year. Two of the shootings have been ruled justified and a third remains under investigation.