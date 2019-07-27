National Politics
States exceeding federal eligibility thresholds for food aid
President Donald Trump's administration has proposed to tighten eligibility standards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. The proposed rule change would no longer allow states to exceed federal income and asset thresholds by providing food stamp applicants a brochure or some other minimal noncash benefit paid for with funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
About four-fifths of all states use a form of "broad-based categorical eligibility" to exceed federal asset or income eligibility limits. Mississippi had done so until a change in state law took effect July 1. Here's a look at state eligibility policies for food stamps, according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
EXCEEDS FEDERAL INCOME OR ASSET LIMITS
Alabama
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Texas
Vermont
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
FOLLOWS FEDERAL INCOME AND ASSET LIMITS
Alaska
Arkansas
Kansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Virginia
Wyoming
Comments