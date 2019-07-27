Parking will be free at state beaches on Governor’s Bay Day

Parking at all Rhode Island state beaches will be free for the annual Governor's Bay Day.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order earlier this month setting Sunday as the 31th Governor's Bay Day celebration.

In addition to free parking at state beaches, people are allowed to fish Rhode Island's salt waters without a saltwater fishing license.

There will be family activities at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, including a sand sculpture contest and arts and crafts. Raimondo and her family plan to join the festivities.

Raimondo calls Bay Day one of her favorite traditions. She says it's a chance for Rhode Island residents to enjoy the state's beautiful beaches and parks.

Round-trip fares on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses to South County beaches are waived.