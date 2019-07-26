Judge: 10 shots show intent of retired Las Vegas detective

A judge says the 10 gunshots that authorities say a retired Las Vegas police detective fired into the body of her estranged son-in-law shows she intended to kill him.

Clark County District Court Judge Valerie Adair made the comment Thursday while rejecting a bid by Pamela Bordeaux's attorneys to have the murder charge against Bordeaux thrown out.

The 55-year-old Bordeaux also uses the name Schoening. She's free on $1 million bail and house arrest pending trial Feb. 3

She's accused of emptying her gun into 32-year-old Sean Babbitt at her home April 22 following his weekly supervised visit with his 3-year-old son.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors call the slaying an execution.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich casts the killing as self-defense in response to threats he says Babbitt posed to Bordeaux and her family.