As Trump expands deportation powers, immigrants prepare

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, supporters of immigrant Sujitno Sajuti rally outside the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. Immigration officials say Sajuti, 70, who came to the U.S. in 1981 and overstayed a student visa, is evading immigration law. A sweeping expansion of deportation powers unveiled this week by the Trump administration has sent chills through immigrant communities and prompted some lawyers to advise migrants to gather up as much documentation as possible, pay stubs, apartment leases or even gym key tags, to prove they’ve been in the U.S. AP Photo

A sweeping expansion of deportation powers unveiled by the Trump administration has sent chills through immigrant communities.

The powers unveiled this week has prompted some lawyers to advise migrants to gather up as much documentation as possible to prove they've been in the U.S.

Attorneys and immigrant rights groups gave conflicting advice about whether to carry these documents.

The uncertainty about how the policy might play out has made it harder to give clear guidance to immigrants.

Critics say the new policy will embolden Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers to indiscriminately round up immigrants.

ICE's acting director says this "important took" will be applied consistently and will be well-documented.

The expansion is certain to face lawsuits.