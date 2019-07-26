DNR to take public input on new ATV forest routes

The state Department of Natural Resources wants to add nearly 20 miles of all-terrain vehicle routes in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest.

The agency has proposed changing the forest's master plan to designate about 19 miles of ATV routes on DNR roads and trails in the forest. The DNR has already authorized 51 miles of ATV routes in the forest.

The public can comment on the new miles through Aug. 16. Maps detailing the proposal are available on the DNR's website by clicking on the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest planning website. People can email comments to DNR Property Planner Phil Rynish at philip.rynish@wisconsin.gov or mail letters to Rynish at the DNR's Madison headquarters.

The forest lies north of Rhinelander in northern Wisconsin.