Some Oregon Republicans question effort to recall governor

Some Republicans in Oregon are now questioning whether efforts to recall Gov. Kate Brown would be better spent elsewhere.

Deschutes County Republican Party chairman Paul deWitt told The Bulletin Wednesday that Republicans should instead invest their time and money in preparing for the 2020 election instead of recalling the Democratic governor.

Oregon Republican Party chairman Bill Currier filed paperwork July 15 to launch a petition drive to recall Brown citing her "politically motivated agendas" and support of certain progressive legislation.

Petitioners have until mid-October to gather over 280,000 signatures in order to trigger a recall election. Even if Brown was recalled, deWitt notes she'd be replaced by Treasurer Tobias Read__a fellow Democrat.

deWitt says the GOP could be better off refocusing its efforts to elect Republicans in 2020.