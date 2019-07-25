Bryant taps retired FBI agent to lead human services agency

Gov. Phil Bryant has chosen a retired FBI agent to lead the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Bryant announced Thursday that Christopher Freeze will succeed John Davis, who has led the state agency since 2016 and is retiring next week.

Freeze retired earlier this year as special agent in charge of the Jackson division of the FBI. He had a 23-year career with the FBI, working in Virginia, Texas and Washington, D.C., and focusing on public corruption, computer fraud, financial institution fraud, counterintelligence, counterterrorism and cybercrimes.

Bryant's second term as governor ends in January, and the new governor will decide whether to keep Freeze as the head of human services or nominate someone else for the job. The agency director must be confirmed by the state Senate.