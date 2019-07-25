National Politics
Man who shot at Colorado cop sentenced on escape charge
A 24-year-old man convicted of shooting at a Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a separate escape case.
The Denver Post reports that the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez pleaded guilty this week to felony charges of escape and possession of a weapon by a previous offender as part of a plea agreement. His four-year sentence for those charges will run consecutively to the 32-year sentence that he received in the attempted-murder case in June.
Authorities say Venzor-Gonzalez shot at a Denver police officer in November 2017 and was on the run for five months after escaping from Denver sheriff's deputies in March 2018. He was captured in Thornton last August.
