Gig Harbor administrator resigns amid investigation

Gig Harbor's embattled city administrator has resigned, seven weeks after a complaint by a female employee led the mayor to place him on paid leave.

The News Tribune reports Wade Farris will receive four months' pay, or $45,480, under an agreement approved in a special City Council executive session Tuesday.

In June, Mayor Kit Kuhn said the city had received a complaint that Farris treated women employees differently than men. Kuhn says an investigation into the complaint by an outside legal firm will continue.

Kuhn said in April he sent Farris a letter of reprimand for unspecified "unprofessional behavior" during a job interview with a prospective employee.

Kuhn says the separation agreement had "more to do with day-to-day job performance" and taking his job seriously.

Farris couldn't immediately be reached for comment.