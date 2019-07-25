Arizona ACLU opposes county attorney for high court seat

The ACLU of Arizona wants Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to withdraw his name from consideration for a vacant Arizona Supreme Court seat.

The group says it takes issue with Montgomery's civil rights record. It also says it's organizing a protest outside his office on Thursday afternoon, one day before his scheduled interview with the state's Commission on Appellate Court Appointments.

The commission will recommend at least three high court nominees to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will make a final pick.

Montgomery on Wednesday did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.