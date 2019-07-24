National Politics
Republican candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor
Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination for Mississippi lieutenant governor. The winner of the Aug. 6 primary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jay Hughes of Oxford. He is unopposed for the Democratic nomination:
— Delbert Hosemann, 72, of Jackson.
Political experience: Has served three terms as Mississippi Secretary of State. Ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1998.
Professional experience: Lawyer.
— Shane Quick, 37, of Lake Cormorant.
Political experience: None.
Professional experience: Works as medical orderly. Educated as cardiovascular technician.
