Texas deputy OK after shot in protective vest, suspect held

Authorities say an East Texas sheriff's deputy has survived being shot in the protective vest during an attempted traffic stop in which a suspect fled but was captured several hours later.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie (BOH'-tee) Hillhouse says 39-year-old Jeremy Brian Cook was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. The shooting happened before dawn near Berryville, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Cook, who fled on a motorcycle, was located in a wooded area near Jacksonville.

The sheriff says the deputy, whose name wasn't released, was treated and released from a hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Online jail records didn't immediately list information for Cook or an attorney representing him.

Further details weren't immediately available.