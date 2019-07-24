Police say man killed when sedan strikes tree in Lincoln

Authorities say a man died when the car he was in struck a tree in south Lincoln.

The crash occurred a little before 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the northbound car ran off the roadway and hit the tree.

The 37-year-old woman driving the car was taken to a hospital. Her 29-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names haven't been released.

The crash is being investigated. Police say there's no sign that drugs or alcohol were factors.