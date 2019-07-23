Colorado tornado causes significant damage in small town

A tornado has caused significant damage to a residential area in Colorado.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Tuesday that an inspection by state authorities revealed damage to dozens of cabins and trailers about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of Denver.

Custer County Sheriff's Office officials say they received calls from residents Monday afternoon reporting a funnel cloud formation in Westcliffe.

Emergency personnel say no injuries were reported after they arrived on scene and secured two damaged and leaking propane tanks.

Authorities say damage to property included garage walls and gazebos blown into yards and streets, collapsed roofs and broken windows.

Officials say notifications will be sent to residents of potential damage and cleanup assistance will be offered.