North Carolina review board calls for change in force policy

A North Carolina citizens review board is calling on a police department to make changes in its use of force policy.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney invited board members to draft changes to the policy in June, and they sent him their draft July 15. Putney was to meet with the board on Tuesday.

Unlike CMPD's current deadly force policy, the board's draft urges officers to try to de-escalate situations if time allows. The draft says officers should try to calm people down and position themselves at a safe distance or behind a shield if they can to create a slower-moving, safer situation.

Police are under no obligation to accept the recommendations from the 11-member board, which advises the department and hears allegations of police misconduct.