Utah man arrested as suspect in April Reno killing

A 64-year-old Utah man has been extradited to Reno to face a murder charge in the April death of the ex-husband of a controversial Clark County judge who died in 2014.

Mark Burkett of Big Water, Utah was booked into the Washoe County Jail Monday on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Burkett was arrested in southern Utah July 2 on a fugitive warrant. He's suspected of killing 60-year-old Edward Halverson, whose body was found April 2 outside a northwest Reno home. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

Halverson served prison time after he was convicted of hitting his then-wife, Elizabeth Halvorson, in the head with a frying pan in 2008.

The late judge was removed from the bench in Las Vegas in November 2008 for courtroom misconduct, including falling asleep during proceedings.