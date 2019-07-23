Police: Toddler who fell in river died in the hospital

A Vermont police department says a toddler who fell into the White River in the town of Hartford over the weekend has died.

The identity of the 1½-year-old girl from Windsor is not being released until her family can be notified.

Hartford police received a 911 call about the incident under the Quechee-West Hartford Road bridge on Saturday.

The girl was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in critical condition. She later died.

On Friday, a 4-year-old boy from Barre died in the hospital after he was found on the bottom of a swimming pool in Montpelier.

The investigations into both cases are continuing.