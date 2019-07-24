Fines increasing for carpool lane cheaters

A new state law that increases fines for carpool lane cheaters will go into effect Sunday.

KOMO-TV reports the base fine will go up by $50, meaning a first-time violator on freeways or in electronic toll lanes will be fined $186.

Second-time violators within two years will receive a fine of $336.

Those trying to trick troopers with a dummy or mannequin will have an extra $200 added to their tickets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Washington State Patrol has said high-occupancy vehicle lane cheating is the top complaint by commuters in Seattle's King County.