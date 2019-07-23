Utilities commission nominee withdraws voter registration

A nominee for Rhode Island's Public Utilities Commission withdrew her voter registration a day after the state Republican Party filed a legal challenge to her residency.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's nominee Laura Olton, a Massachusetts resident, initially registered to vote at her cousin's Barrington home last month.

The commissioner is required by state law to be a qualified state elector.

Raimondo spokesman Josh Block tells the Providence Journal the governor has not withdrawn her nomination of Olton.

Block says that Olton "fully intends" to purchase a home in Rhode Island but since she's not immediately due for a confirmation hearing she is taking time to make the move.

GOP Chairwoman Sue Cienki called for Olton's withdrawal from consideration of and said the appointee was engaged in voter registration fraud.