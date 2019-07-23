Gila County Sheriff’s Office: Woman drowns in flooded wash

Gila County authorities say a 52-year-old woman drowned when a vehicle got stuck by flash flooding in a wash north Globe late Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said Catherine Canez of Miami was found dead about a mile downstream in Irene Wash and that a second person in the vehicle, made it to safety.

He was identified as 45-year-old Richard Weaver of Globe.

The office said the incident remained under investigation.

It also urged people to be aware of their surroundings during the monsoon season as weather conditions can change rapidly.